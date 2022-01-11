Bibb County teacher gets special sendoff from students ahead of deployment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans Elementary School students said a special goodbye to one of their own Monday morning.

Math teacher Samuel Mike, who is also a sergeant in the United States Army, is being deployed to Poland in the coming weeks.

Students lined the halls to show their teacher how much he means to them. The kids held up drawings and cards they made for him.

Mike says he will miss his students but is happy to be serving his country.

“I’m very thankful for everybody, like I said this was very unexpected,” Mike said through watery eyes. “I tried my best not to cry, but when you’re loved, you know you’re loved, and I will miss everybody.”

Mike says he will be deployed for a year and plans to take all of the cards and signs with him to Poland. He plans to send emails and pictures in his free time as well.

Although this seems like goodbye, it’s actually just “see you later” because Mike will be returning to his teaching role after serving a year overseas.