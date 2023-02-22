Bibb County students attend media workshop at Frank Johnson Recreation Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County students who were out of school this week had the opportunity to attend a media workshop held at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center in Macon on Wednesday.

The workshop gave students the chance to meet with videographers and other members of the media, including 41NBC’s Shelby Coates, and learn about their career experiences.

Clarence Thomas Jr., supervisor of the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, expressed his excitement for the program and what it offers the students.

“This is a signature program, and it’s an award-winning program already that we’re doing here with this, and we want to continue in this respect providing these young people with hands-on interactive opportunities with working professionals in the industry,” he said.

Students were encouraged to ask questions and learn about various media and communication-related fields.

Ja’Cory Bazell, another supervisor at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, spoke about their goals for the program and the benefits it brings to the students.

“Our goal is for them to be exposed to all aspects of the media and communications,” he said. “That way they can be able to make a great decision on if they want to pursue a career in it or if they just want to be able to dabble in it, just do something fun, make it a hobby or something.”

With guidance and support from professionals in the field, students were encouraged to consider pursuing a career in media and communications.