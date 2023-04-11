Bibb County Sheriff’s Office working to solve several deadly crimes in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several deadly incidents over the weekend in west Macon have left residents in fear.

Saturday afternoon, a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire on a home in the 5900 block Bloomfield Road, killing 15-year-old Ozias Gore.

“Nobody feels safe in no areas where we know that crime is at, and when people are getting shot and killed, there’s nobody that’s feeling safe here,” longtime Bloomfield Road resident Timothy Clark said. “Stop using the guns to have fun. You can have fun without the guns.”

There were also two other drive-by shootings in West Macon over the weekend. On Saturday, an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting in the 3200 block of Mercer University Drive, killing 24-year-old Trenton Harris and injuring two other men. Just down the road on Sunday, a 14-year-old girl was shot during a fight at a home on Grosso Avenue. She is still in the hospital in stable condition.

In addition to the shootings, a 33-year-old store clerk was stabbed during an armed robbery at the Solo Mart on Mercer University Drive on Friday night. And on Monday, 60 guns were stolen from Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry, also on Mercer University Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Maj. Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Operations says while the crime rate in the area has not increased, the severity of the crimes has.

“There is crime there on a regular basis,” he said. “The Mercer University, Pio Nono, Eisenhower areas always has been a hot spot for crime even before consolidation with the former city of Macon. That area has been an active area crime-wise.”

The sheriff’s office is working to increase the number of deputies on the roads to help keep the community safe.

“We’re trying our best to do our job as good we can, and also to increase our man power so we can do it better,” he said. “So we want to partner with the community because we have the same goal in mind. We want it to be safe for everybody.”

As of now, no arrests have been made in any of the cases. If you have any information that could help solve these crimes, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.