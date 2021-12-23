Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unveils new camera system

The tool will survey large events.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new camera system Wednesday.

The enforcement device has two cameras sitting on top of a retractable pole. There’s one pan and tilt camera, and a 360 degree view camera. The Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation donated the $26,000 dollar tool.

The tool will survey large events. Bibb County deputies say the camera will help find missing children during crowded events like the Cherry Blossom Festival. It will also help catch fights and crimes on camera.

Captain George Meadows says he was able to read two inch letters from 375 feet away using the camera.