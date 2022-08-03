Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host hiring event Wednesday

The sheriff's office will host a hiring event on Wednesday called "Breakfast with Recruiters."

Bibb County Sheriff's Office tp host Hiring event Hiring event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add to its team.

The sheriff’s office will host a hiring event on Wednesday called “Breakfast with Recruiters.”

The sheriff’s office is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions in patrol, traffic, investigations and more.

The pandemic impacted the number of deputies the sheriff’s office has, and Sgt. Amanda Baker says they want to keep the community safe.

“We want somebody with enthusiasm,” she said. “We want people with passion, because your job is to serve and protect, so we’re looking for people that want to make change in the community.’

Recruiters will be there to help you fill out the application and answer questions.

The event is happening from 9:30 a.m- 11 a.m. at the annex building located at 111 Third Street in Macon.