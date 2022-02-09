Bibb County Sheriff’s office offers tips on how to protect yourself and business from a robbery

If you're a business owner in Macon and have not set up a security system, now is the time to do so.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several robberies have taken place in Macon-Bibb since the beginning of the year.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office wants you to be on high alert in case it happens to you.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says there has been an increase in robberies happening at night.

“Details matter, so if your surveillance system isn’t up to par, spend the money,” Captain George Meadows said. “Take the time and get it updated.”

Captain Meadows says it’s important to be alert and to be a good witness.

“You’re going to observe everything about the person that’s doing the robbery or the people,” he said. “You want to remember what they’re wearing, how tall are they, their race, their sex.”

He also says women are participating in robberies, which used to be rare.

Kelly Ferguson, the co-owner of The Qwic Store and K&B Wholesale, located on MLK Jr. Boulevard, says his business has been a victim of theft in the past.

Ferguson attributes his safety to cameras he installed.

“We had something stolen one time, and we actually rolled the cameras back and saw not the culprit, but we saw the vehicle being taken, so the police was able to use that to catch the guy,” he said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also warns business owners to keep windows free of any signage to help deputies to increase visibility if anything were to happen.

Brent Meyer, the co-owner of 7th Street Salvage, believes cameras help to deter people from committing a crime.

“It gives us the opportunity to not be physically present at all of our locations but still have a very swift impact of see what’s going on,” he said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says every business should have cameras installed. Deputies routinely check those cameras and ensure they are working.

For questions or concerns, call (478) 784-7121.