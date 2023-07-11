Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot, runs from scene

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happend on Napier Avenue Tuesday around 5:00 p.m.

They say deputies responded to the 200 block of Park Street after receiving information a man with a gunshot wound ran to that location.

Deputies say that’s where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released once it becomes available.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME, if you have any information about the incident.