Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in car theft investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a theft by taking auto investigation.

On September 20, 2023, at 11:41 a.m., deputies responded to Circle K located at 6205 Zebulon Road to investigate a vehicle reported stolen. The victim reported that he arrived at the Circle K and saw an old friend in the parking lot. Both men greeted each other before the victim entered the store. However, upon returning to his work vehicle, he was met with an unsettling discovery – his vehicle had vanished.

Deputies were able to track the vehicle to the 300 block of Bluebell Street. The victim’s old friend was discovered near the stolen vehicle. The suspect immediately fled on foot but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Aubrey Randall Williams of Dry Branch. Williams was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center. He is charged with Felony Theft by Taking Auto and Probation Violation.

If anyone has information in reference to this case, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.