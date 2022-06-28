Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating three deadly weekend shootings

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are dead after separate shootings over the weekend.

On Friday, 32-year-old Dontarrius Durell Holloway was killed at a home on Wynnwood Drive.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Holloway suffered from a mental illness and was having an episode of mental distress.

Investigators say Holloway pointed a gun at his sister, Destiny Watson. She also had a handgun and fired at Holloway.

On Sunday, deputies found 41-year-old Antonio Harris with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Poppy Avenue and Blue Bell Street.



Witnesses say a vehicle pulled into the area and began shooting. Harris was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where he later died.

Deputies say an 18-year-old female was also shot at that location. She’s listed in stable condition.

Also Sunday, a shooting happened in the 300 block of Leaf Court. 41-year-old Daffany Parker was fatally wounded. Deputies say they’re looking for 43-year-old Rickanian Williams as a person of interest.



The Mentors Project recently started its own ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign with shirts that say “Love me while I’m here. Don’t wait till I’m gone.”

“Someone will say, so and so happened here, it’s so sad that they can pinpoint spots where their friends died,” Mentors Project executive director June O’Neal said.