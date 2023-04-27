Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Short Circle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Short Circle.

It happened just before 3 o’clock, according to a sheriff’s office news release, which said deputies responded to the scene and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He’s now in stable condition at an area hospital.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.