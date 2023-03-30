Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting at Brookhaven Apartments

Deputies responded to a domestic call and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley identified the victim of Wednesday’s shooting as 37-year-old Christopher Matthew Rachalla.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at Brookhaven Apartments Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a domestic call at the complex, located at 4861 Brookhaven Road, just after 6:30, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies were notified while en route that a person had been shot at that location.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. A person of interest is in custody, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

