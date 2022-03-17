Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating Cherry Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Cherry Avenue near Brentwood Avenue.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a person shot. According to the incident report, two people were injured.

One victim went to the hospital, and the other was checked out by EMS and refused treatment.

Investigators are still working to track down the shooter.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.