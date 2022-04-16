Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

The Sheriff's Office says a man entered the store with a weapon demanding money. After getting cash from the registers, he ran off.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue.

It happened just after 3:30 Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the store with a weapon demanding money. After getting cash from the registers, he ran off in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported.

The individual is described as a male wearing a light blue face mask, a long red or burgundy coat with a hoodie, black pants, and black high-top shoes with a strap.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.