Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigates Burlington Clothing Store theft; suspect unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male suspect wanted in connection to a theft at Burlington Clothing Store earlier in January.

According to the BCSO, the incident was reported to deputies on January 13, 2022 around 8:11 p.m. A male individual entered the store in the Macon Mall and took several women’s coats before fleeing into an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and jacket, a black hat with a design, and black pants.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect or this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.