Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host Haunted House Fall Festival on Halloween night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to attend its Haunted House Fall Festival on Tuesday, October 31.

The event, which the sheriff’s office says is open to the public and offers fun for the whole family, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach & Restorative Justice Center, located at 774 Hazel Street.

It will include a haunted house, inflatables, a gaming truck and free candy bags.

A costume contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., followed by a “Thriller Dance” at 7:15 p.m.