Bibb County Sheriff’s Office continuing effort to hire more deputies

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced an expansion of a program to hire more deputies to increase law enforcement presence in Macon-Bibb County.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and county leaders, spoke during a news conference Monday about how they are addressing residents’ concerns and working to bring more deputies into the community.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the goal of “fast track to part-time” will help make the community safer.

“The need for more deputies didn’t just start this weekend,” he said. “And that’s why we have been working on different plans and procedures to get more people hired at the sheriff’s office and out on the streets and doing the things we need to do at the sheriff’s office.”

The sheriff’s office has hired more than 150 part-time and full-time positions in the past 18 months.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says hiring more deputies will help the sheriff’s office work more efficiently.

“This is a great step in the right direction to get more patrols in our community,” Mayor Miller said. “We continue to need the help of our people out in the community to be the eyes and ears and make sure that you cooperate with the authorities and you give them the support that they need so they can continue to do their job.”

Along with the hiring effort, the sheriff’s office announced its partnership with the fire department to help fill positions at events.

Fire chief Shane Edwards says it gives firefighters more presence in the community.

“This is just a perfect opportunity for our firefighters to compete a shift at the fire station and be able to work at the sheriff’s office, work at special events, court bailiff or court security or other events where we can free up our deputies so they can protect our neighborhoods,” Edwards said.