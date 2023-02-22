Bibb County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 3 successful years of managing animal services and welfare

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating three successful years of managing the Departments of Animal Services and Animal Welfare after taking full responsibility of both in 2018. To maintain control of the departments, the sheriff’s office had to agree to specific goals set by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Sheriff David Davis credited the workers of the animal shelter and animal enforcement staff for meeting all the set goals.

“It’s mostly the work of the shelter staff and the Animal Enforcement staff that has made this successful over these three years,” Davis said.

To show appreciation, the sheriff’s office threw a special luncheon at the animal shelter Wednesday and presented the employees with a plaque to mark the occasion.

Senior Inspector for the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Robin Flory, praised the shelter’s progress.

“There was a lot of changes that had to be made, and y’all rose to the task, and now you’re just sort of the example, so we look forward to many more years of working with the shelter, and they’ve done a great job,” Flory said.

Sheriff Davis expressed his gratitude to the workers and the commissioners of Macon-Bibb, who helped make the achievement possible.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining the standards set at the shelter. “We’re very proud to say that we have accomplished that goal but, it’s really just the beginning of what we’re doing after the agreement because those same policies, those same procedures will stay in place,” Davis explained.

As part of the celebration, the shelter announced adoptions will be free for the rest of the week starting immediately.