Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman in connection to string of package thefts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release concerning the arrest of 42 year-old Rebecca Knight in connection to numerous package thefts that have recently been happening in south Bibb County.

The BCSO says property investigators looked into numerous tips in order to identify Knight as the suspect in these thefts. After being interviewed by investigators, Knight was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where she is held without bond for theft by taking and violation of her probation.

Lieutenant Sean DeFoe told 41NBC on Thursday that Knight is being charged 6 counts of theft and 6 counts of criminal trespass as well.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.