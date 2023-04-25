Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for drug possession and firearms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit arrested 31-year-old Sabian Sharod James on Monday for possession of drugs and firearms.

The arrest was made after investigators followed up on a complaint about drug activity at a residence in the 500 block of Ivy Brook Way. When they arrived, they saw evidence of drug activity and made contact with the occupants of the home.

Investigators smelled marijuana coming from the home, so they obtained a search warrant. Inside, they found nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, over 700 grams of THC products, 45 grams of ecstasy, and several grams of suspected cocaine. They also found a Mini-Draco AK pistol, an FN 5.7 handgun, and a large sum of cash.

James was charged with multiple counts of trafficking narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule One and Two narcotics, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.