Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests 30 people in “Operation Safe Harbor”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A reoccurring problem affecting several North Macon apartment communities involving vandalism, illegal drug usage, and criminal trespassing led the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to conduct “Operation Safe Harbor”– which resulted in the arrests of 30 people.
In the early hours of Wednesday, June 14th, not long before 1 a.m., the BCSO was notified of a large group of people at the Bowman Station Apartments trespassing and engaging in an unauthorized pool party. When Special Response Units arrived at the apartments, several people began to flee on foot, with others attempting to leave by vehicle. Deputies were able to detain several of the people there– they also found alcohol and drugs were being used on the property.
A total of 28 adults were taken into custody, and 2 juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. Approximately 15 firearms were recovered, one of which being reported as stolen. Deputies impounded 16 vehicles and found marijuana, packaging materials and scales.
Here’s a list of those who were arrested during the operation (All photo credits to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)
- Robert Parks -23yrs old
- Jemyah Clyde -17yrs old
- Zahiya Hill-19yrs old
- Kenyiah Hogan -19yrs old
- Diamonique Carter -18yrs old
- Savon Watson -23yrs old
- Malik Tucker -24yrs old
- Lamarkicus Pounds -24yrs old
- Marquez Murry -25yrs old
- Desmond Ussery -24yrs old
- Gabrielle Mitchell -22yrs old
- Jaquez Bailey -17yrs old
- Javaris Middlebrooks- 23yrs old
- Terrence Middlebrooks -18yrs old
- Zniyah Henderson -18yrs old
- Jada Hayes -21yrs old
- David Pitts -20yrs old
- Jatavious Brown -17yrs old
- Jaquavious Whipple -20yrs old
- Nathaniel Thrash III -28yrs old
- Deangelo Gay -20yrs old
- Latrevious Middlebrooks -21yrs old
- Jordan Johnson -25yrs old
- Anthony Henderson -22yrs old
- Jason Thorpe-23yrs old
- Califf Robinson -22yrs old
27.Rontavious Williams -24yrs old
- Keiondra Lovett -19yrs old
- 15-year-old male-Released to parent
-
- 16-year-old female-Released to parent
BCSO posted about the incident with extra photos here: