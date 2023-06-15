Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests 30 people in “Operation Safe Harbor”

Photo credits to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A reoccurring problem affecting several North Macon apartment communities involving vandalism, illegal drug usage, and criminal trespassing led the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to conduct “Operation Safe Harbor”– which resulted in the arrests of 30 people.

In the early hours of Wednesday, June 14th, not long before 1 a.m., the BCSO was notified of a large group of people at the Bowman Station Apartments trespassing and engaging in an unauthorized pool party. When Special Response Units arrived at the apartments, several people began to flee on foot, with others attempting to leave by vehicle. Deputies were able to detain several of the people there– they also found alcohol and drugs were being used on the property.

A total of 28 adults were taken into custody, and 2 juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. Approximately 15 firearms were recovered, one of which being reported as stolen. Deputies impounded 16 vehicles and found marijuana, packaging materials and scales.

Here’s a list of those who were arrested during the operation (All photo credits to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Parks -23yrs old

Jemyah Clyde -17yrs old

Zahiya Hill-19yrs old

Kenyiah Hogan -19yrs old

Diamonique Carter -18yrs old

Savon Watson -23yrs old

Malik Tucker -24yrs old

Lamarkicus Pounds -24yrs old

Marquez Murry -25yrs old

Desmond Ussery -24yrs old

Gabrielle Mitchell -22yrs old

Jaquez Bailey -17yrs old

Javaris Middlebrooks- 23yrs old

Terrence Middlebrooks -18yrs old

Zniyah Henderson -18yrs old

Jada Hayes -21yrs old

David Pitts -20yrs old

Jatavious Brown -17yrs old

Jaquavious Whipple -20yrs old

Nathaniel Thrash III -28yrs old

Deangelo Gay -20yrs old

Latrevious Middlebrooks -21yrs old

Jordan Johnson -25yrs old

Anthony Henderson -22yrs old

Jason Thorpe-23yrs old

Califf Robinson -22yrs old

27.Rontavious Williams -24yrs old

Keiondra Lovett -19yrs old

15-year-old male- Released to parent

16-year-old female- Released to parent

BCSO posted about the incident with extra photos here:

