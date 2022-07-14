Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3, cites 2 others after finding stolen trailer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several people were cited and arrested after Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies found a stolen trailer that was being stored at a residence on Moreland Avenue.

According to the BCSO, deputies went to the 600 block of Moreland Avenue on July 12th, around 6:30 p.m. on a tip for a stolen trailer, when they obtained a search warrant for the residence and found the trailer. During the search, deputies arrested 3 people and cited 2 others.

The BCSO arrested:

40-year-old Nashida Samail Gayle, of Macon, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Felony, and Criminal use of an Article with Altered Marks (firearm withs serial number removed). She is being held on a $25,300.00 bond at this time.

25-year-old Micah Ishamel McNeil, of Macon, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II Narcotic, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Felony, Criminal use of an Article with Altered Marks (firearm withs serial number removed), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Giving False Information, and warrants from Monroe County S.O. and Clayton County Police Dept.

43-year-old Melissa Perez, of Macon, was arrested on an Aggravated Cruelty to Animals warrant out of Bibb County. She is currently out on a $3,300.00 bond.

The BCSO also cited two 17-year-olds, Keonte Walston and Diamon Perez of Macon, for misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Anyone with information about this incident and the theft of the trailer

is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.