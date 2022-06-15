BCSO addresses protocol of updating residents following shooting incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Lake Wildwood neighborhood was much quieter Tuesday afternoon following an incident Monday that resulted in two Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators being taken to the hospital.

Resident Sharon Brown says she didn’t expect to come home to so much commotion outside her front door on Monday.

“I saw all of these police vehicles, and I was wondering what was going on,” she said. “Then I got updates to my phone, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is pretty scary.'”

The sheriff’s office says undercover investigators were following a gray Dodge Charger down Thomaston Road around 2:45 Monday afternoon when they activated their blue lights to initiate a traffic stop. That’s when someone in the Charger fired shots in their direction.

The investigators weren’t struck by gunfire, but their unmarked car left the road and struck a light pole. The Charger fled down Lamar Road, resulting in a brief manhunt in and around the Lake Wildwood neighborhood.

“As they were approaching the roundabout on Highway 74, they put the lights on for this vehicle to pull over,” Colonel Henderson Carswell said. “Somebody on the passenger side reached out the window and opened fire with a high caliber rifle. That caused them to take evasive action and run off the road, and the other vehicle fled.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tack Force assisted in the search, which ended “pretty quick,” according to Carswell.

Despite multiple requests for information Monday afternoon and evening, the sheriff’s office didn’t confirm the suspects were in custody until early Tuesday morning. The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Xzaydrian Lewis and a 16-year-old male.

Carswell says “technology and information from people in the community” helped law enforcement apprehend the suspects. One of them was taken into custody at the intersection of Plantation Parkway and Rebel Lane. He couldn’t confirm where the second suspect was taken into custody.

We asked him if there’s a protocol in place to get information out to the public during events like this.



“Normally we would do something like that, but this was so fluid,” he said. “It happened so quickly. By the time we got all the units out there deployed looking for the suspects, we were able to get them in custody pretty quick without having to do all those things. But if it was going to be drawn out, I’m sure we would have gotten the word out … especially to the surrounding community.”

The sheriff’s office added it releases information to the public when it believes the public is in danger but felt Monday’s threat was “more against officers.”

Brown says she made sure her house was secure when she saw the news but that it was unnerving to not receive word about the suspects’ arrests until more than 12 hours later.

“I was just wanting more information,” she said. “I mean we were here in this community, so just let us know what’s going on.”

The sheriff’s office says both investigators involved in the incident were back on the job Tuesday.



“We still have more investigation to do in this case even though we have a couple of suspects in custody,” Carswell said.

