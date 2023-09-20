Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested

Investigators say on September 8, Pitts took items inside the jail including cellular phones, tobacco, and marijuana when she reported for work.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Sheriff Deputy is on the other side of a jail cell, accused of smuggling items inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

On Wednesday, Briana Sharnerica Pitts was arrested for Crossing County Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs without Consent.

Investigators say on September 8, Pitts took items inside the jail including cellular phones, tobacco, and marijuana when she reported for work.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Pitts was assigned to the Corrections Division when this incident occurred. They say she has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office as a part time deputy since November 2022.

The incident is still under investigation.