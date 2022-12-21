Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for Sexual Assault and Violation of Oath

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested for 2 counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act-Felony, and Sexual Assault by Law Enforcement Agency Employee or Agent Who Engages in Sexual Contact with Individual in Custody of Law.

According to the BCSO, its reported that Deputy Arsenio Jamal King was having inappropriate conversations with a female inmate and allowed her to sell illegal drugs for sexual contact while she was still in custody at the Law Enforcement Center. The incidents were reported to take place from January to April of 2022– the inmate has since been released.

Warrants for King’s arrest were issued, and he is now being held at the Law Enforcement Center without bond– BCSO says he’s on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.