Bibb County Sheriff David Davis talks homicide rates, hiring and new jail

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, homicides are down more than 30% compared to this time last year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – When it comes to crime and crime prevention, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says there’s a lot working right now. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, homicides are down more than 30% compared to this time last year. Sheriff Davis says that’s due to several community efforts like the Just Walk Away Initiative and the mayor’s Macon Violence Prevention program.

“I think this community is turning the corner,” said Sheriff David Davis. “I think the efforts of of certainly sheriff’s office investigators, the community at large, some of the different initiatives that have been put forth. I think all of that working together has made a difference. And I’m very proud of that.”

Sheriff Davis also says his investigators are quickly identifying suspects and making arrests. And there’s more of a deputy presence throughout Macon-Bibb County thanks to new hires.

“We are hiring more deputies now,” said Sheriff Davis. “We’ve hired more than 100 deputies for full time, part time, and some civilian staff since the beginning of this year.”

Sheriff Davis says new hires will also help with deputy response times throughout the county. He wants to remind citizens that deputies will respond to emergencies as quickly as possible. He also wants people to know when to call 911 and when to call the 478-751-7500 non-emergency number.

“If it is a life or limb type situation, a shooting, a drive-by, participation in a violent event, that is a 911 call and we pull resources from wherever we need to to respond to those,” said Sheriff Davis.

Sheriff Davis also addressed the recent decision to issue alcohol suspensions to two downtown Macon bars.

“Under the current county ordinance, it gives me the authority to suspend the license of particularly particular establishments so that we can do a little more in-depth investigation,” said Sheriff Davis. “And then at that point, the commissioners, the Mayor and the commissioners make the final determination on whether that that particular business will get to keep their losses. And that’s where we are now. Both of these businesses are cooperating with our investigators.”

Sheriff Davis says there are other measures coming to downtown Macon to address safety. He says NewTown Macon is looking at some ideas. And the Bibb County Commission is considering options too.

“We want people to come downtown and be safe and to have a good time and not fear that they are liable to get shot,” said Sheriff Davis.

Moving forward, Sheriff Davis says his next goal is seeing the construction of a new jail.

“The jail we have now is well over 40 years old and it’s time to make that change,” said Sheriff Davis. “And any conversation about that will be as part of an upcoming response. And I’m certainly uniquely qualified, having been there over 40 years and moved into this jail that we’re in now to really talk about what we need in a new facility going forward.”