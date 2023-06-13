Bibb County Sheriff David Davis seeking re-election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says there’s more work left to do. That’s why he’s running for another term. The slogan for his campaign is “Together, stronger, one street at a time.” The slogan cites crime as one of the top priorities.

Sheriff Davis says with technology constantly evolving, it can help them solve crimes and assist with shortages in manpower.

“Hopefully over the next year, two years, three years,” says Sheriff Davis. “We will start seeing that violence rate drop with some of the things we are doing today.”

If re-elected, this would be Sheriff Davis’ fourth term since 2012.

Sheriff Davis says his experience, dedication, and innovation make him the right candidate for the job, but he can’t solve issues without your help. He also emphasizes the need for a new jail and mental health support programs.

“It takes all of us working together as a community to deal with those underlying foundational issues.”

If re-elected, Sheriff Davis hopes to build on the success of his previous terms, along with implementing technology to help make the city safer.