Bibb County Schools to require masks for 2021-2022 school year

Students and staff will continue following COVID guidelines in the upcoming school year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Bibb County students go back to school in one week, and parents and students will have to adjust to a major change for the school year.

“We’re going to ask students and staff to wear masks… I guess the better way to say that is that we will be requiring masks,” said Bibb County Superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones.

There are more than 23,000 students in the district. Last year, thousands of students took part in online learning. Those in school, were required to wear masks with enforced social distancing. Dr. Jones says he hates to reinstate these rules, but wants to protect students and their families.

“We went from where we were pretty much in a minimum category to where we are now, which is above substantial. To a level where I have become concerned,” Dr. Jones explained. “My belief is, at the end of the day that we want all of our students to be in school for in-person learning, and the best way to do that is to wear masks and get everyone vaccinated.”

Womze Wokocha, says his two second-graders will have no problem following the guidelines.

“Sometimes we have to remind them but overall they’re comfortable with it,” Wokocha said.

His kids went to school in person all of last year, and says they should have no problem doing it again.

“I think yeah sure them having to wear masks.. If it helps, I’ll go with it,” said Wokocha.

Right now Bibb County currently has 9,170 cases per 100,000 people. Dr. Jones says he believes this is enough for concern.

However, he says if these numbers improve and the community vaccination rate goes up, he will loosen the restrictions.

“If the situation improves, if we pull together, and get the numbers back down in our community, I won’t hesitate to recommend to the Board of Education that we go back down to a lower standard,” Jones said.

The deadline for online learning has already passed, and will not be extended for parents to reconsider.

The district says if parents are no longer comfortable sending their child to school, then call the school system to talk about the best solution for their child.