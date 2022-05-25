Bibb County Schools Superintendent reflects on time in position

"I'm going to miss seeing the progress that's being made, knowing that I was a part of that in helping in some way," Dr. Curtis Jones said.

MACON, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) — From being named National Superintendent of the Year to facing Covid-19 in the classroom, Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones has faced a lot.

Dr. Jones announced in September of 2021 he would retire at the end of the school year.

We sat down with him as he reflected on his time as the district’s leader.

“We accomplished a lot,” he said. “I’m very, very proud. We have schools that have been recognized at the national level. We have principals and individuals that have been recognized that way as well.”

Dr. Jones says his goal when he arrived seven years ago was to ‘change the culture’ of the school district.

“Now that I’ve looked back, we’ve had people from across the state and the nation come visit to see how we’re implementing PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports),” he said. “We’ve had people talk about how we’re doing Leader in Me. We’ve had people talk about how we’ve just been able to improve the graduation rate.”

He says he’s proud of the district’s accomplishments and how it continued to operate during the pandemic.

“We talked about mission first, people always,” he said. “We knew we always had to get our mission accomplished to educate our kids, but we were always going to take care of our people.”

In the last few weeks, Dr. Jones has visited schools and met with teachers and students one last time.

We asked him what he’ll miss most.

“I’m going to miss seeing the progress that’s being made, knowing that I was a part of that in helping in some way,” he said. “I think, in the end, I’m going to miss seeing students grow and develop and see how much better they are as they’ve gone through the program of instruction that we provided.”

As Dr. Jones prepares to pass the torch to new superintendent Dr. Dan Sims, he’s confident progress will continue to be made under the new leadership.

As he prepares to retire in June, Dr. Jones will not be steering away from education. He will be taking on a new role as a consultant with the Georgia School Superintendents Association.