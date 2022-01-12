Bibb County Schools partnering with health department to vaccinate students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Local elementary schools will offer voluntary COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The school district plans to start sending out vaccine consent forms Wednesday.

The clinics will be hosted by the Macon-Bibb County Health Department.

Parents can expect students to bring the forms home with regular signed papers folder this week.

The deadline to return the forms is January 26th.

Full news release:

ELEMENTARY STUDENTS RECEIVING VACCINE CONSENT FORMS

(MACON, GA) – The Bibb County School District is partnering with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to host voluntary COVID-19 vaccine clinics for elementary school students. Parents of elementary school students in Bibb County schools will receive vaccine consent forms on Wednesday, January 12. These forms will be sent home in the regular folders for signed papers and other documents that parents receive from their child’s school.

Pfizer vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children ages 5 to 11, but these vaccines will not be administered by schools without a signed consent form. Parents will have until January 26 to return the form, and these forms will remain on file at the school for reference.