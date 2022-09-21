Bibb County Schools collect water donations to help Jackson, Mississippi water crisis

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools are addressing the water need in Jackson, Mississippi.

Five schools donated hundreds of cases of water.

The non-profit organization ATAP Family Services collaborated with Howard High School to challenge to all Bibb County schools to donate water. Howard Athletic Director Lativa Coleman says she wants her students to give back to others in need.

“We didn’t know how big it was gonna be or how small, we just wanted to get some water out there and help,” Coleman said. “We just wanted to do a small part and just really teach our kids what it’s all about in helping others, and for us no donation was too small. We just wanted to do our part in Bibb County to help Jackson, Mississippi.”

Along with the schools in Bibb County, ATAP has collected more than 4,000 pounds of water. ATAP Family Services Secretary Sherry Williams is happy the community came together.

“We have an after school program at the Sunset Apartments in Jackson, and they’re our family,” she said. “We’ve just grown close to the community, and we provide the after school programs there at the site, so my staff member reached out and she was just concerned, like no one had water, our families didn’t have water. I’m proud of my city, I’m proud of Macon and I’m proud of the givers and the hearts, and it’s gonna make a big difference.”

ATAP says it will transport the water collected to a low income apartment community in Jackson. You can contact ATAP at (478) 227-0481 if you would like to help.