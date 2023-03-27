Bibb County Schools cancels after school activities amid severe weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District has canceled all after school programs and athletic activities for Monday.

The school district sent out an alert in the morning, saying that all buses arrived at school safely this morning. Bibb County Schools will be staying in contact with the National Weather Service throughout the day to monitor the weather, and maintenance teams along with Georgia Power are working to support school needs throughout the day.

The district reminds parents to make arrangements to pick up their children at dismissal if they don’t ride the bus.