Bibb County school nutrition employees honored for dedication to students

Bibb County school nutrition employees were celebrated Friday for their commitment and hard work in feeding students across the district.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County school nutrition employees were celebrated Friday for their commitment and hard work in feeding students across the district.

The School Nutrition Association has recognized those who feed America’s students since 2013, and Friday, the Bibb County School District received awards of recognition for its dedication.

Beyond preparing food and maintaining strict standards, these employees also navigate food allergies and serve meals with a positive attitude every weekday.

“We work really hard on good customer service and really making the kids feel welcome and serving good food,” Megan Aleixo, the Nutrition Manager at Howard Middle and High School, said. “We want to make sure that students get plenty of fruits and vegetables. The students here really do love their vegetables and their fruit.”

According to the Bibb County School District, school lunch heroes provide about 14,000 meals daily.

Heidi Aselton, the Cafeteria Manager at Central High School, highlighted the dedication of her staff to the students.

“Anytime there’s a promotion, we involve them, from face painting to samples we try to get them involved, and us daily showing them that we’re here and we care and I think that’s what we’ve shown with our food.”

The Bibb County School District extends its gratitude to school nutrition employees for consistently providing safe and healthy meals to students.

Keywords: Bibb County School District school Nutrition Association Macon Georgia Megan Aleixo Heidi Aselton school nutrition employees school lunch heroes