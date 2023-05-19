Bibb County School District unveils strategic plan to maximize student achievement, staff effectiveness and community engagement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District leaders took a significant step forward Thursday, revealing the Strategic Design Framework that outlines the path of its next 5-year strategic plan.

The plan, #Built4Bibb: More Victory Planned, aims to prioritize student achievement and social-emotional well-being.

Proposed Mission: The BCSD maximizes student achievement and social-emotional well-being by building a sense of community in safe, equitable learning environments.

Proposed Vision: Students are empowered to learn, lead, innovate, and serve as productive and caring citizens within their chosen paths of success.

Call to Action: Built by Bibb: Empowered to Learn, Lead, Innovate, and Serve

Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke with us about the district’s dedication to listening to the community and incorporating their feedback into the strategic plan.

“We have worked very hard to listen to our community and to put our hearts and mind at the table,” Dr. Sims said. “That included members of all the community to build our path forward. That is to make sure we help students to meet expected bars but at the same time experience growth.”

The strategic plan emphasizes three essential goals: student achievement, staff effectiveness and stakeholder engagement.

Dr. Katika Lovette, Chief of Staff, explained the significance of these goals in shaping the district’s future.

“This strategic plan is going to just shape the future of how we go about getting the community on board in terms of getting our learners read, whatever is going to be their life choices when they leave outside our schools,” Dr. Lovette said.

Dr. Sims says he envisioned a plan that empowers students to learn and become compassionate citizens.

“We want this to be a plan that everybody embraces, where everybody sees themselves as a part of the plan and everybody engages in the work that we have to do,” Dr. Sims said. “We have no choice. We have to do this work on behalf of our students together.”

The board will vote to approve the strategic plan next month.