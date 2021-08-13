Bibb County School District reports more than 200 COVID cases

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is reporting more than 200 COVID-19 cases over the last week.

This is according to data posted on the Bibb County School District website. The district states, every Friday, it will release the number of positive COVID-19 cases found in schools and facilities.

Today’s totals show 216 positive cases reported within the school district.

The most cases were reported at Southfield Elementary and Southwest High School with 13 cases. Alexander II Magnet School reported 12 cases. Westside, Howard and Central High Schools reported 11 cases.

