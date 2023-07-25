Bibb County School District promotes togetherness during 2023-24 Convocation

This is the first year of the District’s new “Built4Bibb” 5-year strategic plan to maximize student achievement through safe and equitable learning environments.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is starting its 2023-24 school year with a message of togetherness.

Faculty and staff from schools across Bibb County came together Tuesday for the District’s start of the school year Convocation ceremony.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says building a sense of community throughout the District is necessary to overcome challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That is the reason we have to work together , because we’re still trying to come out of a very difficult two or three years that set the world back,”Dr. Sims said. “And our most precious resource, our students, they’re counting on us to help them through a very difficult time.”

The goal of the new strategic plan is to prepare students for the workforce, college, military enlistment or entrepreneurship. Dr. Sims says meeting the social, emotional, physical and instructional needs of students is critical for their success.