Bibb County School District Police Chief Russell Bentley to retire

After decades of service, Chief Russell Bentley, the man responsible for the safety of Bibb County schools, will retire on October 1, marking the end of an era that started in the very classrooms he later helped protect.

Chief Bentley’s journey with the Bibb County School District began at LH Williams Elementary School, where he became a Junior Fire Marshal. Years later, he led the safety and security protocols for various schools, including those he once attended as a student.

“It’s the men and the women on the campus daily that are doing a lot of the work,” he said. “I just try to facilitate what they need to keep our young people and staff as safe as we can keep them in this school district.”

Among those he’s impacted is CaTeah Collins, a former student and now a teacher in the district.

“He really takes the time to get to know the students and give them all of the knowledge he can,” Collins said.

After retiring, Chief Bentley plans to take some time off before collaborating with other school law enforcement officers across the nation.