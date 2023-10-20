Bibb County School District hosts expos, looking for parent engagement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is celebrating after achieving a 87% graduation rate. That rate is up 7% just from last year, and 35% over the past decade.

One way the BCSD is celebrating, is through hosting a series of events to get parent involved. The district is calling these events #BuiltForBibb expos – with food, games, and even a live DJ.

Bibb County Superintendent, Doctor Dan Sims, says while events are fun, it’s purpose is rooted in something parents can take with them after the party is over.

“More than anything, attention on what they [parents] need in order to keep up with the academic progress and success of their student,” says Doctor Sims.

There are two remaining events. One is on October 24 at Wesleyan College. The other will be October 26 at the South Bibb Recreational Center.

In addition to the fun, there will be parent resources available, food trucks, games and a DJ.