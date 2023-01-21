Bibb County School District holds ‘Show Up’ rally to get students hyped for school commitment

The Bibb County School District is using a "Show Up" rally to help students get excited about doing their best.

The rally helps students, faculty and family focus on “showing up” and being present in their daily school lives. Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says it’s all about getting students hyped, and he hopes it will get the community more involved with students,their academics and their extracurricular activities.

“I’m just excited about this campaign beginning,” he said. “This is not a one-shot deal. We will continue this until we have 100% of parents, 100% of students, and 100% of staff committing to show up every single day.”

The rally included several guest speakers and a DJ.