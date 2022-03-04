Bibb County School District celebrates YouthBuild students

YouthBuild gives students ages 16 to 24 an opportunity to earn their high school diploma and learn life skills.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Students participating in the Bibb County School District’s YouthBuild program, celebrated their accomplishments Friday.

“We’re celebrating the students who completed requirements for their high school diploma,” said Marcia Waller. “We’re also celebrating students who have completed their ingenuity requirements, and they are on their way to graduation.”

Waller is the Job Placement Specialist and career coach with YouthBuild. The program is federally funded and partners with Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. She says YouthBuild is important, because it gives students ages 16 to 24 an opportunity to earn their high school diploma and learn life skills.

“It also gives them leadership skills. It teaches them about budgeting, finances,” she said. “And also, it provides an opportunity for them to prepare for the real world.”

Tramaal Curry is 17-years-old, and will graduate this year. He joined YouthBuild to finish high school after giving up following a family tragedy.

“My mom passed away in 2018 so I wanted to do it for her and my grandma as well,” he said. “So I chose to come back to school. I didn’t have to but I chose to come back.”

Tramaal attends school on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s and says what he does each class varies.

“Sometimes we go to the work site in the mornings and build on the house,” he said. “Or sometimes we stay in the classroom all day and do work.”

Thanks to the YouthBuild program, Tramaal turned his life around. He’s ranked number one in his class, and has received acceptance letters from at least 10 colleges. Tramaal says he wouldn’t have gotten to this point without YouthBuild.

“They help you out a lot and I thank God for all the teachers, the principal, the administrators. They really helped me get here and come forward towards my accomplishments,” he said.

If you want to apply for the YouthBuild program, you can follow their Facebook page.