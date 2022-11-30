Bibb County School District addresses ‘trending social media threats’

No active shooters at Bibb County schools, Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is alerting the community there have been no active shooters at Bibb County schools Wednesday.

The school district says it is aware of trending phone calls and social media threats of active shooters at schools throughout the state and the Southeastern U.S.

In an email, the school district said the following:

“Please know there have been NO ACTIVE SHOOTERS at Bibb Schools today. We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously, and we are actively working with Campus Police, Safety & Security, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency throughout this developing situation. We appreciate your support and understanding.”

