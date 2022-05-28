Bibb County pools opening for summer

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Pools are officially open for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend.

The Booker T. Washington Center, the Delores A. Brooks Center, and the South Bibb Community Center will open their pools this weekend.

Though the number of open pools will be limited Robert Walker, Director of Parks and Recreation for Bibb County, says that having pools open makes a difference.

“We see a lot of kids that are looking for extra activities to do that would normally use the swimming pool… it gives them something to do outside of those amenities that we have,” said Walker.

Lifeguards are still needed to fully staff all pools.

Bibb County has raised the minimum wage for their lifeguards from $8 to $14.

The pools also serve as a great way to keep kids out of trouble.

“They’re in a safe environment and we have staff there to make sure those areas are safe so it definitely keeps kids off the streets and in a positive environment,” said Walker.

According to Walker, as lifeguard positions continue to fill the pools will work on a rotating schedule.

Admission for pools is one dollar per person per day.

To apply for a lifeguard job, visit maconbibb.us.