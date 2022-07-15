Bibb County Investigators search for murder suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect in connection to an Aggravated Assault earlier this year.

Investigators say on February 5, 42-year-old Eddie Thomas was shot during an altercation by 26-year-old Terrance Williams at a home on Bob White Road.

Thomas was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released.

Williams was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He then posted a $38,500.00 bond on February 17.

On March 11, Thomas was taken to Upson Regional Hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy later determined Thomas died due to complications from his injuries.

On June 28, The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Presentment bench warrant for Murder was issued for Williams.

If you know where he is, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.