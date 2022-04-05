Bibb County Investigators looking for theft suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a theft suspect.

Investigators say this person forced themself into Vape Circle on Forsyth Road on Saturday, April 2, around 4 a.m.

The suspect is accused taking $700 worth of vape products.

If you can help investigators identify the suspect, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.