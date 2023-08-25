Bibb County GOP issues pro-Trump resolution

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following former President Donald Trump’s surrender to Fulton County authorities in Georgia, the Bibb County Republican Party is pointing to a resolution it approved on August 17 that demonstrates full support for the current Republican Party presidential frontrunner and also demands action against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the charge in filing charges against Trump.

“We want the attorney general to do a full investigation of the Fulton County DA,” Bibb County Republican Party Chair David Sumrall said.

Sumrall, who penned the resolution after seeing a similar document created by a local Republican Party in South Carolina, is calling for more than just an investigation.

“We would like the legislature to come together to do a special session to remove the Fulton County DA for exceeding her authority,” says Sumrall.

Despite the controversy surrounding the 45th president, Sumrall believes the latest charges will actually enhance Trump’s popularity.

As of now, the attorney general has not initiated an investigation into the Fulton County DA, and there has been no indication of a special session commencing for the state legislature.