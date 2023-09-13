Bibb County deputy helps capture wanted man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently help capture a convicted felon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Antonio Dwayne Perkins ran from Georgia State Patrol during a traffic stop on Eisenhower Parkway.



They say he ran into the Anthony Homes area, but was found shortly after hiding in the back of a Chevrolet Camaro on Mallard Avenue.

Deputies say Perkins had a handgun, digital scales, Oxycodone, Ecstasy, Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine, and other drugs.

He was also wanted on a warrant out of Henry County.