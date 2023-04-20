Bibb County deputies recover stolen AR-15 after minibike, foot pursuit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen AR-15 Thursday after pursuing a “young male” on a minibike who was not wearing a helmet.

That’s according to a sheriff’s office news release, which says deputies observed the suspect on Mumford Road just after 1:30 and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect fled, on the bike, to a nearby home and pleaded with the resident who lived there to get inside. Unsuccessful, he ran, leaving the minibike and a bookbag behind.

Deputies say the bag contained an AR-15 that was reported stolen in March following an auto break-in. The bag also contained cash, narcotics and a digital scale. The minibike’s serial number had been scratched off.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a young male, about 5’6″ to 5’7″, with brown complexion and “large plats hanging from his head.”

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you can help in the investigation.

