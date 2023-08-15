Bibb County BP Store robbery under investigation; suspects at-large

Robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a commercial robbery that occurred shortly before 3AM at the BP Store located at 4977 Mount Pleasant Church Road.

According to initial reports, two males entered the BP Store wearing all-black attire, wielding firearms, and demanded money from the store clerk. After successfully obtaining an undisclosed sum of money and various items, the perpetrators left on foot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the course of the robbery.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 478-751-7500, while those wishing to report information anonymously can reach out to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.