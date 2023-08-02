Bibb County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions to find forever homes for cats and dogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help clearing out its animal shelter and finding forever homes for dozens of pets.

For the entire month of August, all adoptions are free for approved adopters. The free adoptions include, the first set of vaccinations, rabies vaccination, microchipping, and spaying or neutering. The Sheriff’s Office said it has 80 dogs, 40 cats and a rabbit.

Elvin Vargas with Bibb County Animal Services said all of these animals are on the hunt for a good home.

“We have a variety. We have anything from a Pitbull-mix to a Lab Shepherd-mix. When it comes to cats, we have some domestic short hairs. We have a couple of long haired, medium hair cars. But most of them are just friendly old cats.”

All month long, current pet owners can micro-chip their pets for $5.00 per animal. The animal shelter is located in Macon at 4214 Fulton Mill Rd.