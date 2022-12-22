Beware of scam artists looking to take advantage of last-minute shoppers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With Christmas in just a few day, shoppers are hurrying to buy their last-minute Christmas gifts. This gives scam artists an opportunity to steal your personal information.

President of the Central Georgia Better Business Bureau, Kelvin Collins, says it’s important to be wary of social media marketplaces.

“Make sure that when you click on one of those social media posts that you’ve checked out the website, made sure that the company’s legitimate, go and google the product make sure that it’s a price that’s within what is selling for in other places,” he said.



For unfamiliar companies, Collins recommends you do extra research and use a credit card to dispute risky purchases.

He says other things like free gift cards, fake charities, and look-a-like websites are all things to be aware of when buying those final gifts.