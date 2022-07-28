Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital patients celebrate “Miracle Treat Day”

The Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital got an early start on celebrating the 13th annual "Miracle Treat Day", which is set for Thursday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital got an early start on celebrating the 13th annual “Miracle Treat Day”, which is set for Thursday.

It is a collaboration among the hospital, the Children’s Miracle Network and participating Dairy Queen locations.

Kids at the hospital received Dairy Queen Blizzards at a pre-party Wednesday.

“Giving a child an ice cream, be it a Blizzard or whatever, a special treat, that little token from home bring that brings that smile to their face, which makes that experience at the children’s hospital better,” the Children’s Miracle Network director at the hospital Renee Bryan said.

If you buy a Blizzard at participating Dairy Queen locations Thursday, at least $1 per blizzard will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.